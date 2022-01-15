Rekha Basu: Iowa lawmaker goes too far

Not to mention, it doesn't behoove a public official to make such inflammatory generalizations about an entire line of work, especially one over which his body has financial power.

One wishes it were just that the senator has a really thin skin and can't take criticism that would prompt him to speak such harmful words on a day when lawmakers usually make nice with colleagues and constituents in an attempt to start off the year right. As Senate president, Chapman is expected to rise above petty personal defensiveness.

But a more sobering interpretation of his position on this, for families across the state, is that he doesn't want anyone to read materials that would affirm their lives as gay or transgender people.

Sexual orientation is not something people choose. It's who they are. For children struggling to understand their sexual orientation or gender identity, literature can help bring self-acceptance and affirmation that they're not alone. Iowa already has laws protecting LGBTQ civil rights. Ours was one of the first states to have same-sex marriage. If Chapman can't accept that, maybe he shouldn't hold office in this state.