Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden faces uphill battle

The debate over Tanden has low stakes for Biden. If she makes it through, she won’t be the first, or even the fifth, OMB director to have spent time in the political trenches. If she doesn’t, Biden will surely get someone else who has roughly the same outlook to fill the position.

But it’s a preview of what is very likely to be a running theme in politics during the Biden administration. Republicans will object to something: They’ll claim the Democrats are violating norms, or lying, or acting unethically, or seizing too much power for the president. Democrats will respond that such complaints, coming from Republicans who supported Trump, are too hypocritical to take seriously.

That indignant, dismissive Democratic response will be natural, and it will have some truth to it. Progressive activists will say that it would be unfair and self-defeating for Democrats to hold Biden to a higher standard than Republicans demanded of Trump — and they’ll have a point, too. Tanden herself expressed that sentiment in one of her deleted tweets, saying that “when they go low, going high doesn’t ... work.”

But Biden campaigned on restoring standards. Bringing dignity and decency back to the White House was his central promise. “Character is on the ballot” was his favorite line.