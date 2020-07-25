Rachel Marsden: US, China handling dissent similarly

Much like Trump branded antifa a terrorist group — a formality that facilitates investigations into the group’s possible foreign or domestic funding sources — the Chinese government closed the Hong Kong loophole that makes it vulnerable to foreign interference by passing new Hong Kong security laws aimed at punishing crimes of subversion, terrorism, secession and collusion with foreign forces, now punishable with sentences as severe as life in prison.

Beijing is handling domestic unrest in much the same way Barr wants to manage protests in the U.S. states, sending in federal troops in unmarked gear. But when China does it, it’s unacceptable to Barr.

“As its ruthless crackdown of Hong Kong demonstrates once again, China is no closer to democracy today than it was in 1989, when tanks confronted pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square,” Barr said in a speech last week.

If the U.S. is allowed to crack down on terrorism, shouldn’t other nations be able to do the same? Of course, there’s the argument that some countries could use the fight against terrorism as a pretext to label political opponents as terrorists. But isn’t that what’s happening with protesters in the U.S., who are all being tarred with the antifa brush?