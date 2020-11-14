Rachel Marsden: U.S. facing a new world

PARIS — A lot has happened over the past four years while Donald Trump was president. If President-elect Joe Biden thinks he’s going to just waltz into the White House in January and reset everything back to the way it was, he’s in for a rude awakening. The world isn’t what it was four years ago. Biden and his team had better wake up to that new reality — but early indications suggest that they haven’t yet.

Biden is planning to issue a number of executive orders reversing Trump policies, according to the Washington Post. These apparently include sending a strong signal that the U.S. wants to reassume a leadership role on the world stage by rejoining the World Health Organization and Paris climate accords.

In an op-ed he wrote for CNN in September, Biden said he would “offer Tehran a credible path back to diplomacy” by having the U.S. rejoin the multilateral Iran nuclear deal, which would be a mere “starting point for follow-on negotiations.” Biden also wrote: “With the world back at America’s side, a Biden administration will make it a priority to set Iran policy right.”

It’s presumptuous to think that the rest of the world has been waiting around like abandoned children for Uncle Sam to return. The world has moved on — or at least has tried to.