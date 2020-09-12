Rachel Marsden: Trump has plenty of ways to win

Trump’s big advantage over Biden is that his core support is much more unshakable, with 66 percent of his supporters backing him strongly, compared to only 46 percent of Biden’s, according to the Pew survey. But what’s even worse news for Biden is that his supporters’ main reason for backing him is that he isn’t Trump. This effectively reduces the election to a referendum on Trump himself and places the president’s fate largely in his own hands.

A series of presidential debates have been set, and for the first time voters are going to be able to see how each fares against the other without any safety net.

If Biden fails to aggressively challenge Trump’s often liberal and freewheeling approach to provable facts and reality, then Trump will win. If Biden lets Trump define him — leading voters to believe, for example, that he’s a tax-and-spend liberal who’s going to take away their hard-earned money and curtail their freedoms — then Trump will win.

If Biden comes across as less psychologically astute than Trump, then Trump wins. Normally debates aren’t a major deciding factor, as most voters lean strongly one way or the other — unless there’s a glaring reason for them to change their mind. And given that we haven’t yet witnessed a direct, unassisted matchup between these two men, surprises may await.