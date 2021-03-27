Rachel Marsden: The real immigration issue

The other side of the aisle is hardly any better, frankly. When Republican Congressman John Katko, ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said during a recent press conference that terrorists, including those on the watch list, were exploiting access to the U.S. via the southern border, at least give us a concrete example. Even a historical one would do. Because even the terrorists responsible for the September 11, 2001, attacks on U.S. soil entered the country legitimately and with proper paperwork. Nor, being primarily Saudis, were they nationals on any Republican list of countries whose citizens are banned under security pretexts. Still, this hasn’t stopped Republican officials like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from claiming that these so-called dangerous migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico are from “Yemen, Iran, and Turkey” – none of which are countries that have perpetrated terrorist attacks on the U.S. homeland.