Rachel Marsden: Relief bill powers overseas spending spree

While many Americans were struggling to put gifts under the tree at the end of a year filled with COVID-19 restrictions and economic loss, President Donald Trump and Congress were busy haggling over whether Americans should be getting a government handout of either $600 or $2,000 via new legislation.

Meanwhile, the same piece of legislation included an overseas spending spree that didn’t receive anywhere near the same amount of scrutiny.

Washington wrings its hands over the amount of tax dollars that should be put back into the pockets of Americans to help mitigate the economic impact of the global pandemic, yet it has the audacity to ram through millions of dollars to fund regime-change efforts in foreign countries, laundered through United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and National Endowment for Democracy (NED) programs.

During the Cold War years, NED, created in 1983, funneled cash to anti-communist causes overseas under the pretext of democracy-building. When attention turned to Middle East regime-change wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on America by primarily Saudi Arabian citizens, NED remained an important conduit to fund Washington’s objectives.