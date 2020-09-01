Rachel Marsden: Opt out of culture war

Trump would have voters believe that Biden is a Trojan horse for the fringe left, while Biden is peddling the notion that Trump is a threat to democracy — which is a way of saying that he’s a fascist.

For every instance where Trump is accused of fascist proclivities by Democrats, he lets slip his iron grip. For example, Trump is getting slammed for his management of the coronavirus. He’s accused of freewheeling it, allowing state governors to make their own decisions based on the truth on the ground. Yeah, sounds like a real fascist all right.

And one has to stretch the imagination to imagine that 77-year-old institutional fixture Joe Biden is doing the bidding of people who want to fight about the use of personal pronouns.

In order to haul America down the slippery slope toward either fascism or communism, a president would have to mow down a whole lot of institutional speed bumps. Countries that are taken over by extreme ideology have a very tight top-down structure, permitting orders at the top to rapidly trickle down for efficient execution by the lowest civil servant. Meanwhile, it takes months to even get a U.S. passport. This doesn’t bode well for a fascist or communist takeover of America.