Rachel Marsden: Opening Pandora's box

The targeted killing of terrorists is a well-worn practice. But qualifying scientists and officials as “terrorists” in order to justify murdering them is something new. There appear to be no checks and balances on who gets designated for elimination, even though there are official terrorist blacklists maintained by the State Department and the FBI. When an individual who doesn’t appear on these lists is targeted for assassination under a counterterrorist pretext, what’s to prevent the government from ordering the murder of anyone who gets in the way of its interests — or other nations from declaring war on those who terrorize their citizens with economic sanctions and threats of attack, as Trump and his administration have done with Iran?