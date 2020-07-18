Noah Feldman: High drama shaping up over high court

This conservative majority was the first on the court in nearly a century, and conservative activists anticipated that it would overturn Roe v. Wade and hold the line on cultural issues like transgender rights.

Instead, the opposite happened. Without Kennedy on his left, Roberts chose to become the swing voter himself -- and saved Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision co-authored by Kennedy, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor and Justice David Souter that itself declined to overturn Roe. The blow to pro-life conservatives is utterly devastating. This was their best shot, and they missed it.

Then Gorsuch, with Roberts and the four liberals joining him, held that employment anti-discrimination law applies not only to gays and lesbians but also to transgender people. This, too, was a body blow to movement conservatives, who had invested considerably in opposing transgender rights even after losing the gay marriage issue because of Kennedy.

For conservatives, the only way out of their newly weakened position is to reelect Trump and keep the Senate Republican. Then they would have to hope for retirements from Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87) and Stephen Breyer (81). If Trump picked even one strong conservative, they would probably have the votes to overwhelm Roberts on abortion. If Trump got two, they could roll back Gorsuch's Title VII ruling, too.