Noah Feldman: A cheerleader's win for free speech

Third, and perhaps most remarkably, Breyer said that schools have a special interest in protecting young people’s right to say unpopular things. Schools, he said, also have an educational mission to teach the value of free expression, embodied in the adage “I disapprove of what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it.”

Breyer’s emphasis on the educational responsibility of schools to teach free-speech values hints that justices on both sides of the political spectrum are concerned about the possibility that traditional First Amendment values are eroding among younger Americans.

Applying these guidelines to the cheerleader’s speech, Breyer noted that while her speech was vulgar, it did constitute criticism of the school and its practices and policies — a subject entitled to First Amendment protection. He added that the cheerleader spoke outside of school and directed her message only at her Snapchat followers.

He went on to say that the vulgarity in the speech was a matter for parents, not the school, since it took place off campus; that there was no evidence that her comments were actively disruptive of school activities; and that there was no real indication that team morale was harmed by them.