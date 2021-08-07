Melinda Henneberger: COVID virus evolves to live. So must we.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained exactly why we need to mask up again — because the delta variant is so much more easily passed on, even by those who have been vaccinated — Parson couldn’t help disparaging the new guidance. He called it a setback to vaccination efforts, as if we can’t do both.

Instead of acknowledging that masking up again, depressing as the need to do so is, makes sense and will save lives, the governor tweeted that the guidance, which has changed because the virus has changed, is “concerning” evidence of “cowering” in the face of political pressure, and only “promotes fear & further division.” All tweeting is autobiography, right?

Still, there have also been some indications that the ferocity of the delta variant is changing minds. Missouri’s vaccination rate has increased in recent weeks, though not nearly enough.

Those who tell their doctors and pharmacists that they are getting vaccinated in secret deserve credit: At least they’re protecting themselves from serious illness, even if they’re too ashamed to encourage others by letting anyone know that.