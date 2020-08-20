Megan McArdle: Making a safer place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I can't exactly recommend that you spend half an hour watching video of Portland protesters pulling a man from his truck and assaulting him.

It's unpleasant viewing even before the beating starts. But I will say there's value in watching it, because it's not just evidence of a crime, but also of the complicated relationship that some radicals have with police and policing.

In the relevant portion of the video, a man's truck is surrounded by protesters. He seems to be trying to help a woman who later appears on-screen, using her hand to try to shield her head from an unseen assailant. A few seconds later, as she walks away moaning, another woman tackles her to the ground.

As matters escalate, the driver guns his motor in neutral to clear the way in front of him, then inches forward as people attack the truck from the sides. Eventually, as he pulls free a bit, the driver accelerates, and someone who was apparently grabbing the passenger-side door handle loses their grip and falls to the side.