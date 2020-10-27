Mary Schmich: To vote is to hope

And then there's the procession of people like me, who arrive clutching the mail-in ballot they've chosen to deliver by hand.

"So many of those," said the poll watcher when I slipped my envelope into the box in the school lobby.

I stopped to chat — masked, at a distance — with a few other voters who were walking in their mail ballots. A couple said they liked the extra security of bringing it in themselves. Others felt, as I did, that walking it in provided the best of both worlds: You got to take your time, in the comfort of home, to fill in the ballot, but you also got the sense of purpose, action and community that comes with going to the polling place.

The minute my ballot slipped out of my fingers, through the slot and into the invisible interior of the voting box, I felt two things. One was a pinch of worry. Who would open it? Who would tabulate it? Would someone decide my signature didn't look like mine?

But the other, stronger feeling was relief, even exhilaration. I'd done my part as best I could, and it felt good to do it along with all the other Americans who were doing their part.

I walked away with a refrain in my brain: To vote is to hope. To vote is to hope. To vote is to hope.

Mary Schmich writes for the Chicago Tribune.

