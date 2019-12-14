Mary Sanchez: What we get wrong about civility

One need look no further than our head of state for confirmation, but it could be argued that Donald Trump is no more capable of civility than he is of humility, justice, good faith, wise counsel or any other virtue we'd wish our leaders to have. The rest of us -- we can be better.

What disconcerts is that some of the finer minds and political talents of the younger generations in particular -- but not exclusively -- have formed a distorted impression about what it means to engage in a civil manner.

If not corrected, that will be the country's loss. Because young adults are often the most passionately bold in their beliefs and possess the conviction and time to lead substantial change, before the obligations careers and family take over their lives.

But people are rejecting the notion of civility. They wrongly believe it's the same thing as meekness, or at best moderation and politeness. That a civil person is docile and genteel to a point of ineffectiveness.

However, its root is the Latin "civilitas," which denotes that which pertains to citizenship, politics and government. This sense needs to be reclaimed, I think, and civility ought to describe the attitudes and comportment that promote our best public values, the constructive aims we hold dear.