Mary Sanchez: Becerra can be a unifying nominee

She's right.

COVID-19 has morbidly showcased the flaws of our current health care systems, in particular lower income people's lack of access. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately dying.

We need to fight for healthcare, for the nation as a whole, even if that means setting aside personal beliefs.

Raised Roman Catholic, I was influenced by my mother, who struggled with multiple miscarriages and came to Catholicism through her marriage to my father. As she aged, began to intelligently analyze the faith's practical and impractical impact on families.

She knew that some were highly stressed financially and emotionally by having large families. There were also the medical risks of repeated pregnancies, particularly if the births came later in the life of the mother. She failed to see how preventing a pregnancy through contraception was anywhere near the same as ending a life by abortion.

I believe this as well.

The majority of Catholics in the nation, as evidenced in repeated polling by many different entities, share similar beliefs. Is this the often-mentioned cafeteria Catholic in action?

Absolutely, it is choosing which of the faith's many rules coincide with personal feelings.