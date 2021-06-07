Martin Schram: The 'greatest?' Maybe not

Debater No. 2’s words were from McConnell’s May 19 Senate speech, where he opposed creating a new commission – and vowed to use the Senate’s archaic filibuster rule to block it. And in an extraordinary plea that put personal political gain above patriotism, McConnell privately pleaded with GOP senators to vote for a filibuster as a “personal favor.” Why? Because he mainly wants to be majority leader again. And he doesn’t want to anger Trump’s voters.

Trump, of course, is always just about Trump. As a panicky political novice, he first revealed his fear of being a certified loser by repeatedly declaring the only way he could lose is if the election was “rigged.” And ever since he lost in 2020, that’s all we’ve heard from him.

It’s just gotten worse. A tweet from The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman said Trump has told his pals he expects he will be “reinstated” as president by August – which cannot happen in our constitutional democracy.

Meanwhile, one politician has just shown McConnell what a truly patriotic leader can do to heal a politically fractured nation that is consumed by the politics of hate. To find the answer, McConnell must look halfway around the globe – in, of all places, famously fractious Israel.