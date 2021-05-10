Martin Schram: Cheney a profile in courage

Today we are taking a new look at Liz Cheney’s latest performance of “Profiles in Courage” leadership. In any political era we have ever known, pundits would be fast-typing flourishing predictions that we may have just witnessed Chapter One in a book titled: “The Making of America’s First Woman President.”

Except we all are too smart to fall for that. We know we are trapped in an era of wackadoodle politics. Day and night, we have watched the leaders of the once-Grand Old Party breakdancing atop the quicksand of our wackadoodle politics. We watched their every flip and flop: Rebuking Donald Trump for his loopy, looping Big Lie that he won reelection by a landslide; but then rebuking Cheney for continuing to tell that truth and pushing her out of her House Republican leadership position. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke truth about Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, now wants you to forget he ever said what he said.

Change can happen quite quickly in politics. Let me tell you about it: Google my name plus “R.I.P., G.O.P.” Among the things that pop up is a handsome blue book cover bearing that title and my name — with lots of websites, including Amazon, telling you that you can buy the 2016 book from them.

But you can’t. Because I never wrote it. Because change happened, quickly.