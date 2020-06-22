Martin Schram: Bolton upends 2020 campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You are a proud member of the U.S. Senate's Republican majority, politically loyal and patriotically committed to the values that have always made America great.

But your fellow conservative hardliner, John Bolton, has just put you and your Grand Old Party colleagues in a helluva predicament. And as you take in the political and national mess that has just erupted everywhere you look, I'm sure you are privately telling each other there's probably just no face-saving way out of it.

It's just two months until your Republican National Convention is scheduled to renominate President Donald Trump for reelection. And Bolton, who lasted 17 months as this president's third national security adviser, has just told the world about all sorts of things he says he witnessed Trump do.

And, as you painfully know, Bolton's revelations are things that are despicable, unacceptable and, even if not illegal, disclosures that would be presidentially disqualifying in any normal presidential campaign year. Which this is not.