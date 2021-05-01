LZ Granderson: We're asking the wrong question on community colleges

When my son was born in 1996, the average cost of a four-year public university was $2,810 a year. By the time he graduated from high school in 2015, it was $9,430. When he graduated from college in 2019, it was $10,230 when it should have been $4,581, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator.

So, before Biden and the good folks in Washington dive into who should foot the bill, maybe they should spend more time investigating that $5,649 gap between what it is and what it should be.

The year my son graduated from college, the maximum Pell Grant covered about 25% of the average college cost; in the 1970s, the maximum grant covered about 67% of the average cost. That's because the Pell Grants not only fell behind the rate of inflation, the program could not keep up with the skyrocketing costs of college.

This is why promising free community college right now is like bailing water out of a severely damaged boat. No one wants the ship to sink, but it needs repair — not just bigger buckets — to keep it afloat. Even if programs like Pell Grants were expanded to make community college "free" for-lower income people, what strategies would be put in place to ensure that costs could eventually be contained? Because if costs aren't contained, we'll end up right back with financial aid unable to keep up with the need.