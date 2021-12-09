Lynn Schmidt: Shames reminds us of true service

These anniversaries and Shames’ story got me thinking about the Greatest Generation, the term coined by journalist Tom Brokaw in his 1998 book with that title. “The Greatest Generation” refers to those who came of age during the Great Depression and served our country during World War II. Brokaw wrote that these men and women fought not for fame and recognition, but because it was “the right thing to do.”

Recently, commentator Lara Logan went on Fox News and compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Mengele was nicknamed “the angel of death” for the lethal experiments he conducted on Jews. This is just one example of many from those on the fringe right comparing vaccine and mask mandates to the Holocaust.

I wonder how Shames, as a witness to the atrocities of Dachau, would have responded to the comparisons made by Logan and others.

The coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the combat deaths from every war or conflict combined in our history. There have been more than 790,000 deaths due to the virus, compared with 666,441 combat deaths. The Civil War is noted as having the highest death toll of any war in American history. Two-thirds of the deaths in the Civil War were not sustained from combat but rather from viruses, parasites or bacteria.