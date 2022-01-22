Lynn Schmidt: Nation needs a hero

The Hydra is an ancient Greek mythical beast, mentioned in the tales of Hercules, that was said to have the body of a dragon with many heads, two arms and legs with knifelike claws, sharp spikes, and a long serpent tail. If the heads were cut off, two heads would grow back in its place.

The coronavirus pandemic reminds me of Hydra’s body, with its spikes and poisonous breath. Its multiple heads are the outgrowths of chaos seemingly attacking all areas of domestic life.

President Joe Biden has yet to show substantial progress in the Herculean task of fighting the heads of this beast. In part because of this, he will be celebrating his first year in office with dismal approval ratings, which have dropped to 33%, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll, the lowest mark during his first year. Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy blames the coronavirus as the main factor behind Biden’s slide. “It’s a looming cloud over the country right now and over the presidency.”

Many of the issues that Americans may feel are out of control stem from the effects of the pandemic. Lack of testing, disruptions to our children’s education, empty grocery shelves, inflation, increase in violent crime, and vaccine misinformation are all heads of the monster.