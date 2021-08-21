Lynn Schmidt: Deciding who we're going to be

There are times in our lives both as individuals and as a collective when we need to take stock of who we are, what we want to become, what do we owe to ourselves, our communities and the world.

I am a parent of a teen who is on the cusp of adulthood. This summer, my husband and I have been having deep and meaningful conversations with our teen as she begins to define her life. We have encouraged her to think about who she is and what kind of person she wants to become as an adult. As her parents, we have asked our teen to contemplate what values she holds, whether those are ones we have taught her, or she has picked up along the way. Our conversations have also included topics like what it means to be a good friend and a part of a community, and what it means to live with honor and integrity. Most of our conversations began with open-ended questions to open a dialogue and encourage reflection.

America is also at an inflection point. Some of those same conversations need to be taking place within our larger society as America decides how it will redefine itself. To open a dialogue and encourage reflection, here are just a few questions for Americans to chew on. What values does America still hold or want to hold? What does it mean to be a friend to our nearby neighbors and allies around the globe? Do honor and integrity still matter?