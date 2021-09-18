Lynn Schmidt: Constitution urges Americans to fight for common welfare, not just liberty

The Founders understood this and tied liberty to the second tenet: civic virtue. Civic virtue is imperative for the success of any community. Closely linked to the concept of citizenship, civic virtue can be described as the dedication of citizens to the common welfare of their community even at the cost of their individual interests.

When the debate over masks and vaccines is viewed through the lens of liberty and civic virtue together, there really shouldn’t be any debate. We should be acting with the common welfare of our communities in mind.

There are plenty of examples of those who are not being their best selves. Many of these examples are taking place in schools and school board meetings. Here are a few more examples of “adults” putting their interpretation of personal liberty above civic duty and the welfare of our children:

* In California, an elementary school teacher was injured and allegedly assaulted after he stepped in during an argument over a parent’s child having to wear a mask. “The teacher was bleeding,” Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson told a local television reporter. “He [the teacher] had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face, and a pretty good knot on the back of his head.”