Nebraska has the fifth highest incarceration rate for girls. According to the Sentencing Project, for every 1,000 Nebraska girls, 137 are placed outside of their homes. Nebraskans have trusted that we have the resources and oversight in place to give these girls the tools they need to grow and develop into healthy young women.
That hope has now been called into question as recent reports about the unacceptable conditions at Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva have emerged. I toured the facility last week with other senators, and I am still struggling to come to terms with the conditions of the facility meant to house and rehabilitate our Nebraska children.
I was shocked to see the destruction and neglect of the facility. The buildings are in dire need of repairs and upgrades. I saw exposed wires, holes in the walls and wet carpet. Further, I was dismayed to learn that any rehabilitative programming available at the facility had become virtually nonexistent.
Apart from the appalling physical conditions of the facility and lack of programming, however, my biggest concern became that girls at Geneva had been exposed to days-long instances of solitary confinement. Several youth told me that they had been in solitary confinement for five days with no working lights in their rooms. Pathetically, we have sanitized solitary by calling it “room confinement.”
Lest anyone be confused, what we are doing is placing our children in solitary with nothing to do except sleep and pace for days on end. Such actions do not conform to best practices, and we are literally making the girls more dangerous than when they entered our juvenile institutions.
These isolation techniques are abusive and not rehabilitative. I have made it my personal mission to end the routine isolation of young Nebraskans, and I will never sit idly by while our children are abused.
I previously introduced and passed a bill to require that facilities report on their individual uses of solitary confinement. Clearly the reporting requirements only take us so far. During the 2020 legislative session, we will consider LB230, my bill to restrict the use of juvenile room confinement to only cases where a child poses an immediate risk of harm to self or others.
At the hearing for LB230, we heard from advocates, solitary confinement survivors, psychologists, a former YRTC staff member and others. All shared the same overarching message: Solitary confinement does not work and only serves to cause and exacerbate negative mental health conditions that can have lifetime implications for those who are subjected to the practice.
This mirrors what we know from study upon study: Placing individuals, whether adults or children, in solitary confinement causes irreparable psychological damage including severe depression, anxiety, self-mutilation, hallucinations and increased suicide rates. We further know that the effects of solitary confinement are particularly pronounced in young people, whose brains are still developing, as well as individuals with preexisting mental illnesses.
Part of the way we address overuse of solitary is by providing better support to staff. Staff at our facilities work hard to help children and create safe environments. In turn, the state must address understaffing of our facilities and ensure all staff are appropriately trained in all aspects of their jobs, including conflict deescalation, treatment and trauma informed care.
Nebraskans must take action to end the abhorrent use of solitary confinement of our children and ensure they have the programming, treatment and safe facilities they need to have a meaningful opportunity for rehabilitation and ultimately productive reintegration into our communities.
We must curtail the costly continuation of the juvenile-to-adult prison pipeline. Nebraska children and families deserve better.