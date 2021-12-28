Local View: Youths, system under strain

He also points out where more research is needed and the importance of prevention services. This report is an excellent resource for all of us who care about youth and their mental health and can be found at hhs.gov/surgeongeneral.

Locally, we are fortunate to have excellent mental health services in our community. This includes therapists from local nonprofits working in every Lincoln Public School this year. Quality mental health services are provided by many organizations, private practitioners, crisis response and emergency hospital-based services. But our system is currently strained due to a perfect storm of increased need and workforce issues.

At HopeSpoke, we have experienced an increase of 270% for individuals seeking outpatient therapy since March 2020, most of those under age 19. Our agency and others have open positions that remain unfilled.

With 10% of our positions vacant, responding to the demand is challenging across all of our programs. Providers have waiting lists of six months or longer or aren’t adding clients to their waiting lists. Fewer providers are accepting Medicaid, adding to the access issue.