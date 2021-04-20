Local View: Yes should mean yes

WARNING: Women, you are always consenting to sex in Nebraska.

This is abundantly clear based on arguments presented by defense counsel in a recent Lancaster County sexual assault trial, covered in the April 15 Lincoln Journal Star article “Jury Deliberating in Trial of ex-Husker.”

I wasn’t on the jury and make no judgment in this case. Everyone is entitled to due process. Nonetheless, I was highly disturbed by some of the arguments made by defense counsel during the trial. They highlight serious problems in our consent laws in Nebraska – problems that I have brought legislation to fix.

According to the article, defense attorney Mallory Hughes argued, “You can’t assume he (the accused) should’ve known she didn’t want to have sex. She saw him. He started having sex with her, and she didn’t do anything about it. The law does not require the young man to read her mind.”

Hughes went on to say, “So, if you don’t want it, just say that you don’t want it. And the law will support that decision. But you’ve got to make your voice heard. You can’t make somebody guess about what’s going on in your head.” Hughes said the law doesn’t require two people to talk about sex verbally or agree to sex.

Unfortunately, she is right.