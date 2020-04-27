Local View: Wording oversimplifies issue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I, along with several colleagues, were recently highlighted in the media for our assertion that there are no circumstances under which a baby should be killed by abortion.

A survey conducted by Nebraska Right to Life asked, “Under what circumstances, if any, do you believe that abortion should be legal?” My answer: never.

Intentionally killing a baby, born or preborn, is never OK. It is disturbing that the media chose to frame my belief as “not to save the life of a mother.” Contorting my commitment to life to mean I would rather a mother die than have life-saving measures administered is reckless and untruthful. Rather, I and many fellow pro-life legislators agree with hundreds of doctors that assert abortion is never necessary to protect the life of the mother.

The interpretative media “spin” ignores the distinction between choosing to intentionally kill a child and experiencing the tragic loss of a child as a secondary effect of legitimate life-saving measures administered to a would-be mother in times of medical crisis.

The false dichotomy is created by the media to generate clicks and revenues, not to protect life for both mother and child. To ignore the distinction is misleading and intellectually dishonest, if not deliberately deceitful.