Local View: Wording oversimplifies issue

I, along with several colleagues, were recently highlighted in the media for our assertion that there are no circumstances under which a baby should be killed by abortion.
A survey conducted by Nebraska Right to Life asked, “Under what circumstances, if any, do you believe that abortion should be legal?” My answer: never.
Intentionally killing a baby, born or preborn, is never OK. It is disturbing that the media chose to frame my belief as “not to save the life of a mother.” Contorting my commitment to life to mean I would rather a mother die than have life-saving measures administered is reckless and untruthful. Rather, I and many fellow pro-life legislators agree with hundreds of doctors that assert abortion is never necessary to protect the life of the mother.
The interpretative media “spin” ignores the distinction between choosing to intentionally kill a child and experiencing the tragic loss of a child as a secondary effect of legitimate life-saving measures administered to a would-be mother in times of medical crisis.
The false dichotomy is created by the media to generate clicks and revenues, not to protect life for both mother and child. To ignore the distinction is misleading and intellectually dishonest, if not deliberately deceitful.
An abortion is the direct and intentional killing of a preborn child. Legitimate treatment of a pregnant woman’s preeclampsia, tubal pregnancy or acute medical condition that results in the unintended death of the unborn child is not an abortion.
Legitimately administered medications, emergency procedures and even removing a baby from its mother’s womb in an attempt to save both are procedures to preserve life, not destroy it.
A baby lost as an unintended result of legitimate treatment administered to save the life of a pregnant woman is a tragedy. Amazing and advanced medical technology available in the medical field today -- like transplanting an unborn “tubal” baby into the mother’s womb and babies surviving outside of their mother’s womb despite incredible odds -- negate the need to intentionally kill a baby to save the life of a mother.
The distinction between premeditated killing of the unborn and the loss of a child as an unintended consequence of an intervention designed to save the mother is known as the “principle of double effect”. My heart is for mothers and their babies.
Sen. Joni Albrecht lives in Thurston and represents District 17 in the Nebraska Legislature.
