Local View: Why the mothers' room matters

If Nebraska wants to call itself a pro-life state, it must pay attention to a baby’s health status once a baby is born. Since abandoning the mother's room, a Capitol employee now has the option of climbing into a box (“the pod”) two or three times a day to pump milk for her baby. Nursing pods were designed for outdoor fairs, concerts, or sports events. A pod provides privacy and is suitable for a one-time visitor to the Capitol, but not for everyday use.

Unfortunately, removing the mothers' room makes it appear as though our governor and the members of our Legislature care little about Nebraska children. I don’t believe that is the case. However, outlawing female senators and employees is the only thing that will make this issue go away.

Everyone who has an interest in the health and welfare of young children is asking us to remove the barriers that keep a new parent from breastfeeding. This includes the mothers who work at the Capitol, whether they are research assistants, office cleaners, or elected legislators.

Move the employee who was placed in the mothers' room space. Rent him a room at the Cornhusker. But please give this room back to the babies.

Ann Seacrest of Lincoln is a co-founder of MilkWorks, a community breastfeeding center in Lincoln and Omaha. She served as their executive director from 2001 to 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0