Why Pershing? July 15 marks the 75th anniversary of his death in 1948. July 15 also marks the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the removal of 763,000 ceramic tiles from Pershing Auditorium to preserve what has become known as the Pershing Mural.

General of the Armies John J. Pershing retired from military service in 1924. Construction of the Pershing Auditorium did not begin until 1955. With all the iconic leaders from World War II, it is interesting how the new auditorium came to be named for an equally iconic figure of a previous generation.

Granted, General Pershing had a direct Lincoln connection, but that was back in the 1890s. Research, particularly in Journal Star articles by Jim McKee, reveals a fascinating story that preserving the Pershing Mural will help carry on to future generations of Nebraskans.

In 1931 Lincoln needed a large gathering place for events. Also during this period plans were underway to build a new high school in the northeast section of the city. Prospective students voted to name the school after retired Gen. John J. Pershing. After all, he had led the largest U.S. military force ever on foreign soil in France with European allies to victory over Germany in 1918 — it was called “the war to end all wars.”

Many of the students had parents and close relatives who served in the expeditionary force. However, the city of Lincoln had already decided to name its new auditorium after Pershing. Following local protocol, the new school was named Lincoln Northeast High School and was opened in 1941. Unfortunately, the Great Depression and World War II delayed the beginning of a new auditorium.

Earlier, Lieutenant John J. Pershing made an indelible imprint on the University of Nebraska during his time as a professor of military science beginning in 1891.

He graduated from West Point in 1886 during the same period when his family moved to Lincoln. He asked for the assignment to the university. He is locally famous for forming the Varsity Rifles, which eventually became a national organization known as the Pershing Rifles. He also earned the law degree that he had dreamed of getting before going to West Point.

After leaving Nebraska, he commanded the 10th Cavalry Regiment (among the first Buffalo Soldiers regiments) consisting of African-American soldiers led by white officers, a unique assignment at that time. His next assignment at West Point as a tactical instructor earned him the nickname “Black Jack” Pershing, which would be his forever tagline.

His life became turbulent after leaving Nebraska. After the West Point assignment, he served in different capacities as an observer in the Russo-Japanese War and the Balkans, a military attaché in Tokyo and a commander in the Philippines.

He led forces during the Spanish-American War and the Pancho Villa Expedition into Mexico. His life changed dramatically when his wife and daughters were killed in a house fire in 1915 while he was leading troops in Mexico.

Pershing retained his connection with Lincoln over the years. His sisters lived in Lincoln, he owned property here and he even thought about retiring to Lincoln. But upon his retirement from military service in 1924, he was called to serve in many different leadership capacities until his death on July 15, 1948.

The need for a modern auditorium surfaced again after World War II. After some contentious issues, construction began in 1955, and the new auditorium opened in 1957 as the Pershing Municipal Auditorium.

Also taking the Pershing name during this period was newly constructed Pershing Elementary School.

From all over Nebraska those of the greatest generation and their baby boomer offspring have memories of events of all kinds at the auditorium, and the site of the 38-by-140-foot mural depicting life in Nebraska in the post-war period is emblazoned in our memories.

After a Herculean effort one year ago to raise money for removal, it was successfully completed within a month starting on July 15. Plans have evolved to install the mural next year within historic Wyuka Park, a nationally recognized example of landscape architecture and design.

Lincoln’s connection to General of the Armies John J. Pershing is precious and the naming connection dating way back to 1931 needs to continue. A small group headed by Liz Shea-McCoy is currently working to raise $3.1 million to prepare and install the 763,000 tiles in a way that will make the mural more appreciated than ever. Thus far, about one-third of the funds have been raised.