Local View: Who do we want to keep?

This is a tale of two young women, one who moved home to Nebraska and one who considered coming home but didn’t.

In 1991 one of us -- “Mom” -- was a 30-something widow with a toddler --"Daughter.” Lincoln lured Mom with excellent public schools, great amenities for families, affordable housing, and the promise of a city and state moving toward the future.

For 30 years, Mom has watched as politicians and the business community bemoan Nebraska’s inability to attract and retain young people, particularly college graduates. The policy responses are always the same — scholarships and internships and, most importantly, lower income taxes.

For five years, Mom taught a class for UNL Honors Program freshmen. As students talked about their hopes and dreams, it was all about great careers and the lifestyles they wanted. None ever talked about marginal income tax rates.

For 30 years, Mom wondered if the politicians and business leaders who propose the same tired solutions ever talk to young people, especially those who leave the state. And Mom has watched as the state has enacted ever-more conservative policies and rejected ideas that could make Nebraska a more vibrant and attractive place to live, all without any apparent recognition that such moves may be unappealing to young people.

Nebraska’s business community pulled together Blueprint Nebraska, which focuses on attracting and retaining 18- to 34 year-olds. Mom and Daughter applaud the effort but again wonder whose wishes are reflected in the document. For example, there’s no mention of conserving and protecting Nebraska’s environment or addressing climate change. By wide margins, young people care about the environment and climate change.

Blueprint Nebraska has no mention of Nebraska’s gender pay gap or the low numbers of women in the upper echelons of business, government and academia. This is not only an issue for young women but for young families, most of whom expect to have two incomes in family households. Quality, affordable child care is mentioned only briefly.

Today’s young adults have grown up with people who have differing sexual identities. They’re accepting of differences and supportive of friends and family members. And yet, even in Lincoln, we haven’t been able to provide basic protections against discrimination for individuals who are other than straight. Even a commitment to equal rights for women is questionable in Nebraska, which has said it’s withdrawing its earlier support for an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The young people who do choose to stay in Nebraska say that quality schools are important. For many Nebraska families, public schools are their best or only or preferred option. And yet in Nebraska, the last few years have brought multiple assaults on funding and curricula for public schools.

If Mom had to decide today whether to come home to Nebraska, she probably wouldn’t because it’s questionable now whether Daughter could get through 13 years of public education without having books banned, history distorted or health class reduced to meaningless content.

Daughter is now in her early 30s and a practicing primary care physician with a master's degree in public health. When she finished her medical training elsewhere in the U.S., she briefly considered coming home to Nebraska but decided she wanted a few more years of adventure first.

Unfortunately, Nebraska is becoming increasingly unappealing, and she is now unlikely to bring her skills home. Daughter values living in a place where public health decisions are based on science rather than politics or a particular religion, and where politicians don’t interfere with her best medical judgment for her patients. And this is before Nebraska moves, as appears likely, to eliminate reproductive choices, including perhaps contraception.

Daughter keeps in touch with high school friends through social media. A few are still in Nebraska, but most are not. When their social media conversations turn to Nebraska, it’s to express dismay at intolerance for minorities, hostility to LBGTQ people, the apparent determination to turn back the clock on women’s progress and disregard for science and evidence on multiple topics.

If it’s true we have the policies and policymakers we want and deserve, perhaps it’s time to be more honest about whom we’re trying to attract and retain in Nebraska. What messages do our policy decisions send? Are we serious about attracting and retaining a diverse, inclusive, and talented workforce?

Submitted by Mom Lorrie Benson, a retired attorney in Lincoln, and Daughter Elizabeth Belson, a physician in Denver.

