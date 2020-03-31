Local View: What we need from leaders

I am writing as a pediatrician and front-line health care provider because we need help pursuing our mission to care for our community and its general well-being.
The crisis that COVID-19 is bringing to our region is one that we can handle if we are properly equipped, but, as it stands now, we are not. We need supplies, and we need support for our healthcare workforce and infrastructure. As I see it now we have three major deficiencies standing in our way:
We don’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE).
We don’t have adequate reimbursement to support a transition to telehealth.
We don’t have adequate testing.
This week, I spent the little time I had off with my daughters cobbling together homemade face shields from transparency sheets, duct tape, air conditioner foam and elastic headbands. This is a scene playing out across the country as healthcare workers fashion their own makeshift PPE because of shortages.
Face shields are important because they protect our eyes from exposure to viral particles and protect our masks from soilage by those same droplets. Protecting the masks is vitally important because we have to re-use them.
Yes, you read that right, we have to reuse our masks because supplies are so inadequate. In fact, we don’t even have the right kind of masks. To protect us from the SARS-CoV-2 virus we should be wearing N95 respirators, a special kind of mask that protects us from small particles.
These respirators are in such short supply that we are saving them for procedures during which transmission risk is highest (for example, obtaining respiratory swabs in high-risk patients). When we run out of N95s, we will have to decide if we can continue to provide this care to patients and risk becoming ill. Eventually, other facilities will run out of PPE as well. It isn’t a pretty picture. What we need from our government leaders: Get us more PPE.
In order to protect our staff and patients, we are transitioning as much care as possible to a telehealth platform.
This makes sense, and we are happy to do it, but it is costly to the practice. Although Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made adjustments to reimbursement rules for telehealth care, some private insurers in our state have not. Unlike many states, Nebraska does not have parity for payment for telehealth-based care.
Because of this, we, like many businesses, will be in jeopardy of financial failure in the coming months. Despite putting our health on the line to care for our patients and our community, we may not be able to sustain ourselves financially.
This threat may undermine the ability of outpatient practices like ours to survive and could lead to a lack of adequate primary care services when this crisis is over.
What we need from our government leaders and, in particular, our governor: Issue an executive order ensuring that all commercial payers in the state of Nebraska reimburse telehealth services at in-person contracted rates.
Finally, we don’t have adequate testing. I hear people say that we “don’t have that much disease” in our area, but the reality is we don’t really know. We are currently saving the little testing capability we have for hospitalized patients and those with high-risk exposures.
How can we know if we have community spread if we can’t test everyone with symptoms or screen for asymptomatic carriers? The ability to screen the population and identify cases would allow more focused and serious isolation procedures.
Telling a patient, “You might have COVID-19, or you might have rhinovirus. You should self-isolate,” is not as convincing as, “You do have COVID-19, and you MUST self-isolate.” What we need from our government leaders: more testing, broader testing and screening.
I am a pediatrician. I take care of a population that will not suffer as significantly from SARS-CoV-2 infection as their grandparents. However, I take care of a population that will be significantly affected by the decisions we make when dealing with this crisis.
My children are old enough to remember this for the rest of their lives. They will remember making PPE for their mom and her co-workers to help keep them safe. They know what N95 respirators are and how many ICU beds we have in Lincoln. They will remember the successes and failures of our society and our leaders. I want them to remember that we came together and did the right things to help us survive.
Government leaders: Help us all by enabling healthcare providers to do the right things for patients and for our community. We are looking to you at this time to lead us in the right direction. You really have only one chance to get this right.
Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst is a general pediatrician and president of Complete Children’s Health in Lincoln, an independent, physician-owned practice that serves over 22,000 patients and their families across the region.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.