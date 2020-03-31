Local View: What we need from leaders

Finally, we don’t have adequate testing. I hear people say that we “don’t have that much disease” in our area, but the reality is we don’t really know. We are currently saving the little testing capability we have for hospitalized patients and those with high-risk exposures.

How can we know if we have community spread if we can’t test everyone with symptoms or screen for asymptomatic carriers? The ability to screen the population and identify cases would allow more focused and serious isolation procedures.

Telling a patient, “You might have COVID-19, or you might have rhinovirus. You should self-isolate,” is not as convincing as, “You do have COVID-19, and you MUST self-isolate.” What we need from our government leaders: more testing, broader testing and screening.

I am a pediatrician. I take care of a population that will not suffer as significantly from SARS-CoV-2 infection as their grandparents. However, I take care of a population that will be significantly affected by the decisions we make when dealing with this crisis.