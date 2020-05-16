Local View: What makes us exceptional?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Not so long ago, American exceptionalism was not only discussed, it was believed.

Before COVID-19 and Trump, Republicans and Democrats regularly talked about America as “an exceptional country.” Supposedly, this meant the U.S. was not only successful economically but was committed to human rights, democracy, and the well-being of people everywhere. After all, we had sustained democracy since the late 18th century and then won two world wars.

Large segments of the American public relished in this cultivated narrative, but only if our leaders were confronted with an international crisis that did not affect us at home or demand too much money or lives. This is why we sat out the Rwandan genocide and refused to stop the Syrian bloodbath.

Our book American Exceptionalism Reconsidered was a critical evaluation of this myth: the U.S. as shining city on a hill. We ultimately concluded that America’s record -- at home and abroad, while far from the worst, was often inconsistent, unexceptional and even disappointing. Still, we did find evidence that the United States was sometimes “the indispensable nation” for international action.