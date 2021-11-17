Local View: Welcome mat to the heartland

He appears to be in his 20s. A large lanyard hangs around his neck by a long elastic band. He extends it to me and says with difficulty, “Niew Jerzy?”

“No!” I panic, searching the label filled with paragraphs of tiny print, “Nebraska!” In a tongue unfamiliar to the words he exclaims, “Líncolln, Nebráska!”

New Jersey, Nebraska -- probably all the same to him right now. Yesterday, he left an entire lifetime at home. Today was alien territory.

The engine noise increased, walls began to shake and our puddle-jumper accelerated. The single flight attendant had walked to the back of the plane. I glanced across the aisle. The refugee wasn’t buckled.

As I opened my mouth, finger poised toward the belt, he decided he actually was thirsty. He jumped two steps to the securely fastened drinks trolley and shook the handle vigorously.

“No-no-no, come back! You must sit!” Our plane was now in steep ascent. I feared an imminent scene — cans rolling down the aisle, angry stewardess. “Seatbelt!” I said, pointing.

Just then the stewardess returned, having missed the in-flight entertainment; I requested water on his behalf.