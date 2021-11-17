Local View: Welcome mat to the heartland

“Lincoln, Nebraska, On Time,” flashed the flight information display. It’s the final leg of my 28-hour journey home. Struggling to stay alert, I spot my gate and join the disorderly line to board.
As we move forward, a heated debate erupts ahead.
“He’s a grown-a-- man, he’ll figure it out!” our gate agent shouts.
An airport escort explains the protocol for passengers in this circumstance. “He speaks no English, he’s a refugee from Afghanistan, he has no one to help him when he lands. ... He’s in 1B, can you please inform the flight attendant?”
The dispute escalates into loud, relentless repetition. The gate agent is dismissive. There is no resolution.
With the refugee already on board, the escort begins to walk away shaking her head. I glance at my boarding pass. My seat is directly across the aisle from the refugee.
“Excuse me,” I call, “I’m in 1C. I’ll look out for him.” Surprised, she extends enormous gratitude for this negligible offer.
Flights from Chicago to Lincoln run on smaller craft. There is no class divide on our plane — first row, last row, we are all the same, mixed, impartial, human.
On board, the flight attendant hands me a bottle of water; the Afghan declines.
He appears to be in his 20s. A large lanyard hangs around his neck by a long elastic band. He extends it to me and says with difficulty, “Niew Jerzy?”
“No!” I panic, searching the label filled with paragraphs of tiny print, “Nebraska!” In a tongue unfamiliar to the words he exclaims, “Líncolln, Nebráska!”
New Jersey, Nebraska -- probably all the same to him right now. Yesterday, he left an entire lifetime at home. Today was alien territory.
The engine noise increased, walls began to shake and our puddle-jumper accelerated. The single flight attendant had walked to the back of the plane. I glanced across the aisle. The refugee wasn’t buckled.
As I opened my mouth, finger poised toward the belt, he decided he actually was thirsty. He jumped two steps to the securely fastened drinks trolley and shook the handle vigorously.
“No-no-no, come back! You must sit!” Our plane was now in steep ascent. I feared an imminent scene — cans rolling down the aisle, angry stewardess. “Seatbelt!” I said, pointing.
Just then the stewardess returned, having missed the in-flight entertainment; I requested water on his behalf.
But wouldn’t it seem more polite to help yourself to water than trouble someone else to get it for you? And why tie your lap into a seat during a smooth flight, with zero traffic across the cloudless sky? I hoped he would find tolerance as he learned foreign ways. A vocabulary to ask questions. A voice to explain. And mutual respect.
The jolt of landing woke me. As soon as we hit the runway the refugee unfastened his seat belt, jumped to his feet, grabbed a white plastic bag — which had never been stowed under the seat or safely in an overhead compartment — vaulted two steps and stood directly behind the airplane door.
The flight attendant remained seated, three feet away, oblivious, staring forward. When the plane came to a complete stop she stood, reached around his towering frame, opened the door and he leapt out.
Having landed early, no one was at the terminal to pick him up. The refugee waited, surprisingly composed.
As I lingered for my ride, our efforts to communicate failed. Uneasy silences, few attempted words, and long awkward smiles filled the twenty minutes before a social worker arrived with an Afghan interpreter.
“Ténk-you,” said the refugee, “sílfi-sílfi.” I looked at the interpreter quizzically.
The refugee took my phone, extended his long arm and clicked — our vast divide linked in a selfie.
Nebraska is set to welcome nearly 800 Afghan refugees over the next months to join the thousands of refugees and immigrants who call this state their home.
Adding their unique traditions to our own peculiarities. Bringing their skills to better our communities. Counting on kindness, patience, respect, generosity, while they make a home and build a future — with so much hope, and open hearts — inside America’s heartland.
Ani Holdsworth is a former Journal Star community columnist and a freelance graphic designer. She earned her college tuition among strangers whose language she did not speak. She lives in Lincoln.