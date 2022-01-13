Local View: Wealthy landowners aren't tax exempt

* To replace the estate tax exemption loophole, a "term life or whole life insurance policy” paid for by heirs or beneficiaries on the current ag landowner would fund any tax encumbrance and facilitate the generational transfer process.

As huge corporations and developers are offering millions of dollars for ground to be used for urban development, these untaxed millions are being used to purchase ag land at extremely high prices utilizing the 1031 like-exchange tax loophole. This drives property taxes through the roof while politicians scapegoat public schools and local taxing authorities for the problem.

In addition to federal tax loopholes creating millions of dollars of new tax-free wealth for sellers, heirs and beneficiaries, these Nebraskans are now demanding an income tax credit bailout or free lunch for the property tax encumbrance incurred from this inflated ag land wealth and related greed -- which would be paid for through increased sales taxes imposed upon the rest of society.

In conclusion, to stop this metastatic, cancerous tumor of wealth and land concentration, entitlements and corporate socialism shuttering and destroying rural America, it is time for a sane intellectual road to a solution or algorithm for long-term sound tax policy modernization.