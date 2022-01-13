Local View: Wealthy landowners aren't tax exempt

With presidents George W. Bush's and Donald Trump’s tax cuts complementing President Ronald Reagan's tax cuts and his labor-weakening, union-busting, trickle-down economics, big winners were Wall Street and concentrated wealth.
Meanwhile, as our nation's and world's environment become toxic and natural resources are exploited for profit, our physical and social infrastructure crumbles into disrepair while our national debt balloons by the trillions.
Because President Joe Biden is knowledgeable of economics' quantity theory of money hypothesis -- or the general price level of goods and services is directly proportional to the amount of money in circulation -- as he pursues his physical and social comprehensive infrastructure package, he is quite aware of the enormous untaxed purchasing power held by the nation’s wealthiest.
As this enormous untaxed purchasing power, for example, pulls the price of ag land upward, wealth becomes even more concentrated while rural America becomes speckled with boarded-up ghost towns
The enormous untaxed purchasing power is increased by the 2018 Federal Farm Bill’s tax-funded artificial demand for corn, soybeans, wheat and rice; subsidized commodity insurance carriers and farmer income price support insurance, which includes subsidized federal loan programs for operating; and ag land purchases and private land enhancement conservation practices.
With untaxed inherited old money, the farm bill subsidies, the COVID relief packages and the Federal Reserve’s recessionary level interest rates, the unintended consequence has created an extraordinarily high ag land inflation rate and related local property tax burden for all, including the less wealthy centurion landowners.
Because of agriculture’s enormous and always ignored costs -- implicit, hidden or not easily identified -- and our nation's long-ignored physical infrastructure, President Biden feels agriculture's wealthiest must stop asking the rest of society for bailouts or free lunches and instead pony up and fork over their fair share to help cover these enormous costs.
Costs will be incurred to modernize roads to the marketplace that were never built to handle today’s farmer-owned 18-wheelers and slow moving, road-hogging, huge farm equipment. Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed supply chain weaknesses, health care, environmental pollution and degradation and ag chemical toxicology.
Therefore, President Biden is proposing the elimination of three tax code loopholes:
* The stepped-up basis provision tax loophole where capital gains are calculated at time of inheritance instead of time of purchase.
* The Section 1031 like-exchange tax loophole where like real estate may be traded with no tax and the $11.58 million tax exemption through the estate tax exemption loophole.
* To replace the estate tax exemption loophole, a "term life or whole life insurance policy” paid for by heirs or beneficiaries on the current ag landowner would fund any tax encumbrance and facilitate the generational transfer process.
As huge corporations and developers are offering millions of dollars for ground to be used for urban development, these untaxed millions are being used to purchase ag land at extremely high prices utilizing the 1031 like-exchange tax loophole. This drives property taxes through the roof while politicians scapegoat public schools and local taxing authorities for the problem.
In addition to federal tax loopholes creating millions of dollars of new tax-free wealth for sellers, heirs and beneficiaries, these Nebraskans are now demanding an income tax credit bailout or free lunch for the property tax encumbrance incurred from this inflated ag land wealth and related greed -- which would be paid for through increased sales taxes imposed upon the rest of society.
In conclusion, to stop this metastatic, cancerous tumor of wealth and land concentration, entitlements and corporate socialism shuttering and destroying rural America, it is time for a sane intellectual road to a solution or algorithm for long-term sound tax policy modernization.
Perhaps, as a Business Insider article noted, “Elon Musk says he supports a controversial tax that many of his billionaire peers despise.” Musk thinks taxing inheritances is a good idea because it ensures that vast wealth can’t flow uninhibited between generations -- which would be a good starting point to build that algorithm for sound tax policy modernization.