Local View: We know what to do

The work of caring for others is challenging in ideal circumstances, and those have been few and far between for most of 2020. Since February, Bryan Health System officials have provided over 100 briefings for the news media and the community.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and our mayor have held weekly briefings to inform us and have worked diligently to keep our community safe. Our school administrators and staffs are working harder than ever to keep our children safe. Our faith communities are pivoting to continue to serve. Our elected officials are confronted daily by difficult decisions.

In spite of all the science, updates, warnings and even pleading, case rates and deaths continue to rise. Collectively, we are not holding up our end of the COVID bargain. Our healthcare communities need all of us to assume responsibility for our community’s health and safety. Being grateful for our healthcare system workers is not enough. Together, we have to act.

We do know what to do. There is no mystery about how we can care about our healthcare workforce. Masks. Social distance. Hand-washing. These relatively minor considerations simply don’t qualify as painful sacrifices when lives are in the balance.