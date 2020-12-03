Local View: We know what to do

You may have seen the 30-second announcement on television from Bryan Medical Center.
Four dedicated medical providers are featured in the piece, including Dr. James Nora, infectious disease; Dr. Matthew Maslonka, intensivist; Dr. Ed Mlinek, emergency medicine; and Dr. Alyssa Clough, hospitalist.
Together, they let us know they care about us and are asking for our care in return: “Since late February, we prepared to care for you, and our communities across Nebraska, but as COVID-19 cases and deaths are mounting, we are asking you to care for us. Our teams are physically and emotionally strained. Your hospitals are severely taxed. You know what to do to stop further spread. Do it for yourself, your family, and for us, before more lives are lost.”
Seems reasonable enough.
Throughout the nine long months of the pandemic, the Bryan Medical Center and Health System Boards have met both virtually and in-person and been inspired by the passion, professionalism and resilience of the facility’s healthcare teams.
Similar heroics exist at Bryan Heart, CHI St. Elizabeth, Tabitha Health, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Nebraska Heart Hospital, Clinic with a Heart, Bluestem Health, all of Lincoln’s healthcare institutions, senior facilities, and medical offices. We can all be grateful for the collective efforts of our healthcare community.
The work of caring for others is challenging in ideal circumstances, and those have been few and far between for most of 2020. Since February, Bryan Health System officials have provided over 100 briefings for the news media and the community.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and our mayor have held weekly briefings to inform us and have worked diligently to keep our community safe. Our school administrators and staffs are working harder than ever to keep our children safe. Our faith communities are pivoting to continue to serve. Our elected officials are confronted daily by difficult decisions.
In spite of all the science, updates, warnings and even pleading, case rates and deaths continue to rise. Collectively, we are not holding up our end of the COVID bargain. Our healthcare communities need all of us to assume responsibility for our community’s health and safety. Being grateful for our healthcare system workers is not enough. Together, we have to act.
We do know what to do. There is no mystery about how we can care about our healthcare workforce. Masks. Social distance. Hand-washing. These relatively minor considerations simply don’t qualify as painful sacrifices when lives are in the balance.
We are being asked to keep ourselves and each other healthy. We are being asked to be concerned about the lives of thousands of people in our community who work in our healthcare facilities, people who are working past exhaustion to be there for us. We are being asked to honor the work of our educators. We are being asked to act to keep businesses and nonprofits open, to keep our schools in session, to keep our churches vibrant, to keep our healthcare institutions from major crisis points. We are being asked to care.
We do know what to do. Promote masking up. Constantly observe social distance discipline. Wash hands, in our homes, our workplaces, our churches and our institutions. Let’s act responsibly. Let’s care.
Scott Young is on the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees and the Bryan Health System Board and is writing on behalf of the Medical Center Board of Trustees in support of Bryan Medical Center staff.
