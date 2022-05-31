Local View: We can weep, but then we have to act

The nightly news left me in tears last Wednesday.

I wept for the lives lost in the 27th school shooting in this country – 27 so far this year.

And I wept for the loss of individual rights of American women as a court action looms that will very likely overturn the 1973 decision that gave them autonomy over their own bodies.

I wept for the children who loved to sing and play basketball and swim and dance to Guns 'N Roses, who made the honor roll and played softball and brought joy to their parents’ lives every day – for Alexandria and Alithia and Amerie and Annabell. For Eliahana and Eliana and Jackie and Jailah and Jaycee. And Jose and Layla and Makenna and Maite and Miranda and Nevaeh and Rojelio and Tess and Uziyah and Xavier. For their teachers, Eva and Irma, who died trying to protect their precious charges on a late spring day in a small-town elementary school in the Texas hill country.

They died at the hands of a teenager who walked into a local gun store and bought a semiautomatic rifle and 375 rounds of ammunition -- legally -- a few days after he turned 18, then went back and bought a second assault rifle. I wept for his grandmother, who is recovering after he shot her in the face.

I weep for the children forever traumatized by what happened in that classroom, children who survived but will never, ever be the same.

I weep for the families of every single person affected by the 27 school shootings in this country so far this year. There will almost certainly be more.

I look ahead to yet another round of let’s-do-something-right-now-about-these-senseless-killings turning into another round of but-we-can’t-do-anything-because-Congress/the president/the gun lobby-won’t take action. What will it take? How can this not be enough?

The shooting comes as the world continues to struggle with a deadly virus and the slaughter of thousands of civilians and thousands of soldiers in a senseless war in Ukraine.

And it comes on the heels of the news that this country seems ready to take a step back to a dark time when American women were not allowed to make healthcare decisions about their own bodies.

While we are assailed daily by ads for products to help men suffering from erectile dysfunction, women in Nebraska are getting ready to face a future in which a 14-year-old girl raped by her grandfather or an uncle or a stranger cannot legally terminate a resulting pregnancy. A future in which a 42-year-old woman cannot legally terminate a pregnancy after learning that the baby she is carrying – finally, after years of hoping and praying – has a catastrophic abnormality. A future in which an 18-year-old woman who might go on to invent life-saving or life-giving technology can’t go to college because she is forced to carry an unwanted, unexpected pregnancy to term.

I work for political candidates who care as much about these things as I do. I vote. I go to the rallies and wave my sign. I share what I believe to be pertinent, factual information about issues on social media. I strike up conversations with friends and strangers about the state of our world and how strongly I believe we must fight.

And still, I feel like I am not doing enough. Like I must do more.

I feel like we all must do more if we want to live in a country where people care more about children than guns. A country where women are allowed to make their own decisions about their own health and their own bodies. A country where the people we elect to represent us in Washington, D.C., can get beyond hurling insults and threats at one another and do the work of the people.

So I ask this of each of you: Get up. Get out. March in the street, if you can. Make your voice heard. Volunteer. Do everything you can.

And vote.

Catharine Huddle lives in Lincoln and was a longtime assistant city editor at the Lincoln Journal and the Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0