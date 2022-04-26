Local View: Voices of Hope for sexual assault survivors

Those of us who live in Lincoln don’t imagine being assaulted by a stranger, friend or an intimate partner, but it happens here daily.

This past year alone, Voices of Hope helped more than 2,200 women struggling to get out from under the oppression of abuse and find a positive way forward in life. Each woman’s story is unique, but all are painful and terrifying.

But there is hope. It is real, and it works. I’ve seen it work, firsthand, hundreds of times. In the case of the woman who was held at knife point for 13 hours in her own home. In the case of the woman who was raped after an evening with friends at a bar. Or the woman who was stalked and raped by the boyfriend she broke up with.

Hope has the last word.

Voices of Hope has been serving the Lincoln Community for more than 40 years, and in that time, our advocates have served thousands who have gone on to lead productive and safe, more peaceful lives. Without a safety net that provides care in hospital emergency rooms, counseling, criminal justice advocacy and financial planning, the path forward is a dark and lonely journey into the unknown with no guarantee of any kind of life on the other side. Hope lights the way.

Formerly the Rape/Spouse Abuse Crisis Center, Voices of Hope offers hope to victims -- the way forward, the way out, the way up.

As the Sexual Assault Services Coordinator, I have seen survivors in all stages of healing, from at the hospital immediately after the assault to years later still grappling with the resounding effects of the abuse they have experienced. While everyone responds to being sexually assaulted differently, what is universal is the need for validation and understanding.

Voices of Hope advocates provide a safe and confidential environment for survivors to begin to heal from the deep wounds that an assault can leave behind. No one should walk the path to healing alone; our advocates ensure that each survivor who comes to us has the support and assurance that they need to move forward in their lives, free from abuse.

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. We turn to our community, and the 200 organizations that partner with us, including hospitals, law enforcement, educational and faith-based organizations to ask and answer, Who’s the voice? What’s the hope?

A series of videos being produced by Voices of Hope will let you in on some of these stories; stories of victims transformed into survivors, thrivers, and advocates for others in similar situations. The sad truth is there are many, right here in our own community.

The responses resound with an abundance of hope — hope for better lives for the thousands right here in our community in need of a way forward.

Because hope has the last word.

Marla Sohl lives in Lincoln and is sexual assault services coordinator at Voices of Hope.

