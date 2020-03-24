Local View: Virus won't stop Nebraska's courts

By design, the local Emergency Preparedness Plans will vary from court to court. Each of our county and district courts have different resources and needs, and our pandemic response permits each district in Nebraska to identify its own continuity of operations plan prepared by the judges and staff in that district.

The Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation provides guidance and assistance with those plans, but the innovation and execution is implemented at the local level to meet the unique needs of our communities.

Our trial court judges and probation offices are working diligently to respond to constantly evolving conditions presented by this situation. Judges are meeting with local bar associations, county commissioners, and attorneys to develop workable solutions, put plans together and execute those plans. Webinars are being conducted twice per day for judges and staff to brainstorm and actively share information with other courts and other states.

The Judicial Branch is engaged in regular conference calls to answer questions and provide our courts and probation offices with necessary tools to address this public health emergency.

