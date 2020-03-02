Local View: Victims need bill of rights

I am a survivor of childhood sexual assault. When I finally came forward as a teenager to face my assailant, I had no “bill of rights,” no tools to help me, nobody to advocate for me. I felt alone and very much afraid.

Survivors of sexual assault deserve some basic rights. Sadly, survivors aren’t always treated with care and compassion. Now, LB43, the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, prioritized this session by Sen. Kate Bolz, creates a framework for the safety and support survivors need to ensure other survivors like me come forward following their sexual assault.

Looking from the outside, nobody would have guessed the sickness lurking just under the carefully manicured façade of my family life. I grew up in a violent home that shaped even my earliest memories and fueled my fears.

I knew my adult assailant. When I was 13, he started to pay me unwelcome attention. First, inappropriate comments and inappropriate touching. Then, the late-night visits to my room. I knew that I needed to take action. With the help of a friend, I finally reported what was happening to my mother and begged her to flee our situation.

Many events led to the moment when I finally found myself sitting before a detective at my grandparents’ kitchen table with a tape recorder, telling my whole story for the first time.

