Local View: Victims need bill of rights

I am a survivor of childhood sexual assault. When I finally came forward as a teenager to face my assailant, I had no “bill of rights,” no tools to help me, nobody to advocate for me. I felt alone and very much afraid.
Survivors of sexual assault deserve some basic rights. Sadly, survivors aren’t always treated with care and compassion. Now, LB43, the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, prioritized this session by Sen. Kate Bolz, creates a framework for the safety and support survivors need to ensure other survivors like me come forward following their sexual assault.
Looking from the outside, nobody would have guessed the sickness lurking just under the carefully manicured façade of my family life. I grew up in a violent home that shaped even my earliest memories and fueled my fears.
I knew my adult assailant. When I was 13, he started to pay me unwelcome attention. First, inappropriate comments and inappropriate touching. Then, the late-night visits to my room. I knew that I needed to take action. With the help of a friend, I finally reported what was happening to my mother and begged her to flee our situation.
Many events led to the moment when I finally found myself sitting before a detective at my grandparents’ kitchen table with a tape recorder, telling my whole story for the first time.
We had no advocates to help us through the following days and weeks. We had no one to walk us through the process. I remember sitting with my mother and a mediator confronting my assailant and telling myself over and over to stay strong, not to show my fear, not to show my anxiety, not to show my weakness. I was 14 years old.
Survivors of sexual assault are fear-ridden. We are deeply traumatized. Frequently, we have medical issues. We have mental health issues. And though we want justice, we don’t know how to get it, and we don’t know how to take care of ourselves while we do. We need advocates to support us. And, we need a Survivors’ Bill of Rights to back us.
If we truly want to curb sexual assault and trafficking in our state by bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice, we must support LB43. When survivors of sexual assault feel safe and supported throughout their interaction with medical and legal processes, they are more likely to report their assaults, and we, as a state, are more likely to hold perpetrators accountable while achieving safety for our communities and justice for survivors.
With the input and assistance of stakeholders in the medical and criminal justice systems, we have created a Bill of Rights that will support survivors so nobody else will ever have to go through what I went through.
Survivors of sexual assault need everyone to stand up and support them during the hardest thing that they will ever have to do. Each day that we tell our story, we revisit our trauma and put ourselves back into a place of vulnerability. We survivors must be guaranteed some basic care and compassion during our interactions with healthcare providers, law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys, during the processing of evidence and during court proceedings.
I encourage state senators to stand with me and support all survivors by supporting LB43, the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.
Angie Lauritsen is a Gretna City Council member and co-chair of the Policy & Legislation Committee of Survivors Rising, an Omaha-based nonprofit dedicated to advocacy, education and support for survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, intimate partner and dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.