Local View: Veto sends stark message

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.” -- The Wizard of Oz
I couldn’t help but think of that memorable line from the Wizard of Oz after Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed LB238, my bill that quite literally would have prevented a curtain from hindering the view of witnesses during a state execution.
The bill was necessary because the Nebraska Department of Corrections closed a curtain for 14 minutes during the key moments of the last execution, in 2018. With this act, they blocked the view of witnesses that are allowed by statute to be present, including the press.
We have no way of knowing whether that execution was botched. The most troubling part is that the governor’s veto of LB238 can be taken as an intention to carry out further executions without oversight, transparency and accountability. What the governor is essentially saying is, “We are the government; trust us.”
I believe it’s important to trust. It’s also important to verify.
The weak rationalizations offered in the governor’s veto message seem to further reinforce a deliberate attempt to conceal. The governor said preventing a curtain from going up would create “additional burdens.” Further, he made an argument about protecting the identity of the execution team that was blatantly spurious because under current law and also under LB238, the executioner’s identity was and would have remained protected.
In addition, the burden of taking simple measures to disguise the executioner is trivial compared to the right of the public to transparency in the taking of a life. The governor also failed to point out why he suddenly feels a curtain is necessary in the first place. Previous governors did not find a curtain necessary when they oversaw executions.
With all of this in mind, the veto should make us all the more suspicious of what happened behind that curtain in 2018. Why is the governor so intent on preventing transparency moving forward? What is the Department of Corrections hiding? Serious questions also arise about the state’s ability to carry out these executions in a constitutional manner moving forward.
The veto fundamentally betrays the public’s right to accountability and transparency in our state government. In the government’s most powerful and solemn act, the taking of a human life, we have an obligation to ensure it is carried out within the highest of standards, regardless of how one feels about the death penalty itself.
Frankly, it is disappointing that LB238 even became necessary legislation. We simply didn’t need LB238 before because previous governors never thought to conceal executions from witnesses in such a manner. Or, if they did think about doing it, they were constrained by ideas of transparency and good government.
This veto is really part of a larger issue about checks and balances in our state government. The speaker chose to schedule the Legislature to adjourn before we had a chance to override LB238 and several other vetoed bills. I raised this scheduling issue with the speaker multiple times early in the session, in writing and on the floor of the Legislature, but it fell on deaf ears.
The Legislature must always retain the last word on a bill, whether we choose to override a veto or not. The Legislature should never again acquiesce its powers, given by the people of Nebraska.
With the unprecedented number of gubernatorial vetoes, it is time we use our legislative powers appropriately. It is time for citizens to demand more accountability and a greater respect for the powers the citizens have given to us.
The inscription over the north entrance of the Capitol proclaims “The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen.” In our unicameral, the citizens are our second house. The salvation of our state, especially in relation to the gravest of government acts, the execution of a human being, demands the watchfulness of our citizens.
Nebraska, we must pay attention to the man behind the curtain.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks represents District 28, which covers south-central Lincoln, in the Nebraska Legislature.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!