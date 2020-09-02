Local View: Veto sends stark message

In addition, the burden of taking simple measures to disguise the executioner is trivial compared to the right of the public to transparency in the taking of a life. The governor also failed to point out why he suddenly feels a curtain is necessary in the first place. Previous governors did not find a curtain necessary when they oversaw executions.

With all of this in mind, the veto should make us all the more suspicious of what happened behind that curtain in 2018. Why is the governor so intent on preventing transparency moving forward? What is the Department of Corrections hiding? Serious questions also arise about the state’s ability to carry out these executions in a constitutional manner moving forward.

The veto fundamentally betrays the public’s right to accountability and transparency in our state government. In the government’s most powerful and solemn act, the taking of a human life, we have an obligation to ensure it is carried out within the highest of standards, regardless of how one feels about the death penalty itself.

Frankly, it is disappointing that LB238 even became necessary legislation. We simply didn’t need LB238 before because previous governors never thought to conceal executions from witnesses in such a manner. Or, if they did think about doing it, they were constrained by ideas of transparency and good government.