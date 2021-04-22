Local View: Use new money carefully

Nebraska lawmakers this session find themselves in the enviable position of having money available -- about $209 million -- to fund legislative priorities.

As former lawmakers who served during some lean budget years, we know it can be refreshing to finally have funding available to pursue some of the ideas senators championed during campaigns. This likely is especially true for current lawmakers who have served through some recent tough fiscal times.

Proceeding with prudence and care regarding the use of the funding, however, could help senators preserve Nebraska’s fiscal health while at the same time set the state up for success down the road.

The fiscal impact of the priority measures before lawmakers this session greatly exceeds the money they have for new legislation. Several of the priority measures would be ongoing expenditures including multiple tax-reduction proposals. If they were all enacted, the priority bills would combine to cost the state $419 million in the next budget cycle and then have an ongoing annual cost of $490 million once they are fully implemented.