Local View: Urban areas have 30x30 role

* Private property owners — whether businesses or homeowners or landlords — would voluntarily reduce the turf grass on their properties? And what if they’d voluntarily choose native options as they add or replace trees and plants? Note I’ve said voluntarily reduce, not eliminate, turf grass.

* What if nurseries and garden centers in Nebraska offered more native species, and what if landscapers recommended them? There are businesses in Nebraska that grow native trees and plants. They could expand.

The benefits are many, including:

* In addition to being hardy and attractive, native plantings provide food and habit for diverse species. The differences are remarkable. For example, a native tree species — like the bur oak — may provide a home to 300 species of caterpillars. In contrast, a non-native Ginkgo tree may support only five species. Caterpillars are the best food source for birds, particularly those still in the nest. If we want robust bird populations, we need caterpillars.

* Native plantings are critical to supporting pollinators, and they are critical to our human food supply. To be blunt, without pollinators, humans won’t eat.