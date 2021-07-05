Local View: Urban areas have 30x30 role

The Journal Star editorial board ("30x30 plan no land grab," June 20) and recent contributors ("30x30 a boost to Nebraska," June 22) have provided facts about the proposed America the Beautiful plan, also referred to as the 30x30 plan.
They pointed out that the federal plan to protect 30% of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030 will be voluntary and will provide many benefits to the natural world and to people. In particular, they pointed out the benefits to working agricultural lands and rural communities. They’ve noted that many ag and rural groups helped shape the nascent proposal.
I’d like to point out that urban areas, regardless of the size of a town or city, can also make significant contributions to the 30x30 effort. The human beings, flora and fauna who share urban areas will all reap benefits. And it won’t take sacrifice or extraordinary effort for urban areas to play an important role.
What if:
* All property owned or managed by a governmental entity, or even half the property, were managed to support 30x30? Parks, rights of way, school grounds and other government properties could be planted with native trees, bushes, grasses and perennials.
* Private property owners — whether businesses or homeowners or landlords — would voluntarily reduce the turf grass on their properties? And what if they’d voluntarily choose native options as they add or replace trees and plants? Note I’ve said voluntarily reduce, not eliminate, turf grass.
* What if nurseries and garden centers in Nebraska offered more native species, and what if landscapers recommended them? There are businesses in Nebraska that grow native trees and plants. They could expand.
The benefits are many, including:
* In addition to being hardy and attractive, native plantings provide food and habit for diverse species. The differences are remarkable. For example, a native tree species — like the bur oak — may provide a home to 300 species of caterpillars. In contrast, a non-native Ginkgo tree may support only five species. Caterpillars are the best food source for birds, particularly those still in the nest. If we want robust bird populations, we need caterpillars.
* Native plantings are critical to supporting pollinators, and they are critical to our human food supply. To be blunt, without pollinators, humans won’t eat.
* Trees and other plantings help clean and store water, an issue of increasing importance as climate change brings more intense rain events. Trees provide a cooling effect in urban areas, also of increasingly importance as the planet warms.
* Trees and plants provide recreation and pleasant places to spend time, both of which are important to physical and mental health.
* Areas with attractive plantings have higher property values.
Even if one doesn’t care about enjoying nature, aesthetics, recreation or the other values mentioned above, remember all the above benefits have dollar values attached, whether for birding tourism, reducing water treatment costs, reducing flood risk, producing food and more. Everyone has a stake in protecting land and water, though many may not realize it.
We can make 30x30 work. It doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. And urban areas can and should play a part. Let’s keep the focus on the many ways we’ll all benefit and get to it!
Lorrie Benson lives in Lincoln and has been a longtime advocate for environmental issues.