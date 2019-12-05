Local View: UNL strengthening workforce

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln exists to create opportunity for Nebraska. That’s why it was chartered 150 years ago as our state’s land-grant university.

In the 1860s, leaders across Nebraska and the nation envisioned that the land-grant university — by bringing to life the idea of publicly-accessible higher learning to the masses — would be a game-changing endeavor. New doors would open. Lives would be changed. Previously untapped workforce potential would be unlocked.

Nearly 295,000 conferred degrees later, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is still delivering on its promise of serving Nebraskans with access to higher education, world-changing research and outreach. In fact, in 2018-19, we granted more degrees than in any previous academic year in university history.

Today, our state’s workforce not only needs more highly skilled graduates, it specifically needs more new talent in information technology fields. The number of IT jobs in the region has been flat for five years, while in nearby cities such as Kansas City, Denver and Des Moines, growth is more rapid. And the need for these jobs is projected to increase in the future.