Local View: UNL, Honors Program battle brain drain

Last month, both of Nebraska’s metropolitan newspapers editorialized regarding how important it was to the state’s future that we retain and attract a larger share of the students graduating from Nebraska’s post-secondary institutions.
Achieving that goal is agreed to be highly desirable to reduce the “brain drain” and build the reservoir of talented and skilled people the state needs to create and attract high-quality employment opportunities which are so important to the state’s economy and quality of life in its communities.
I have also noted and applauded the recent release of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s N2025 Strategic Plan. Among its worthy goals is one specifying that by 2025 the university will give every student, before graduation, “direct experiential learning activity” — study abroad, an apprenticeship or internship with a private company or hands-on research with one of its world-class faculty.
For me, those two newspaper items came together because last year I was appointed to the new external advisory board of the UNL Honors Program at my alma mater, and I am therefore self-motivated to write this opinion piece.
The Honors Program, now led by its very able and energetic director, Professor Patrice McMahon, has recently been favorably relocated in the Knoll Honors Residential Center. It has a large and growing enrollment of bright and enthusiastic Nebraska high school students, specifically attracted to UNL, at least in part, by its offerings.
Additionally, it also attracts a very sizable and growing enrollment from outside Nebraska. The Honors Program certainly appears to have the solid and encouraging support from Chancellor Ronnie Green, which is understandable since it already gives its students the “direct experiential learning activity” — which is UNL’s stated goal! As such, the Honors Program is a model or pilot example of what the university wants to offer its students.
Moreover, the Honors Program is a very real asset for our state in any effort to retain and attract some of the best and brightest young Nebraskans and our-of-state students it educates. It is already an outstanding enrollment attraction for the UNL campus that can be counted as among the best in the Big Ten universities. However, no doubt its offerings and reputation can be further burnished by additional Honors course offerings, stronger interdisciplinary cooperation and modest increases in staff and internship incentives.
It is my hope that President Ted Carter and the Board of Regents, already knowledgeable about the Honors Program, will also consider and enhance the educational and development benefits the UNL Honors Program and similar initiatives at the other campuses can bring the state. This even may be the time to seek further support for this program from the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee where I once served.
Doug Bereuter served Nebraska in the House of Representatives from 1979 to 2004.