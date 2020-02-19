Local View: UNL, Honors Program battle brain drain

Additionally, it also attracts a very sizable and growing enrollment from outside Nebraska. The Honors Program certainly appears to have the solid and encouraging support from Chancellor Ronnie Green, which is understandable since it already gives its students the “direct experiential learning activity” — which is UNL’s stated goal! As such, the Honors Program is a model or pilot example of what the university wants to offer its students.

Moreover, the Honors Program is a very real asset for our state in any effort to retain and attract some of the best and brightest young Nebraskans and our-of-state students it educates. It is already an outstanding enrollment attraction for the UNL campus that can be counted as among the best in the Big Ten universities. However, no doubt its offerings and reputation can be further burnished by additional Honors course offerings, stronger interdisciplinary cooperation and modest increases in staff and internship incentives.

It is my hope that President Ted Carter and the Board of Regents, already knowledgeable about the Honors Program, will also consider and enhance the educational and development benefits the UNL Honors Program and similar initiatives at the other campuses can bring the state. This even may be the time to seek further support for this program from the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee where I once served.

Doug Bereuter served Nebraska in the House of Representatives from 1979 to 2004.

