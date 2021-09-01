Local View: UNK must safeguard students

Before this semester, the University of Nebraska Medical Center declared a mask mandate. For some reason, UNK didn’t heed our own renowned medical professionals by following suit. The first Wednesday of this semester, UNO and UNL each realized a mask mandate was vital and issued one.

Surely we care about students as much as other NU schools do?

Right now, we risk being the one NU institution that very soon may have to apologize to students (and parents) and our Kearney neighbors for ignoring our peers, doing nothing and allowing outbreaks.

Just as masking effectively slowed COVID last year, so did remote learning (in universities nationwide). It allowed folks to continue class, even if they were vulnerable or exposed, and it reduced in-person interactions/potential spread.

Even in quarantine, students could attend class. This safety prompted UNK to move everything online in March 2020. Fortunately, UNK has a strong history of online teaching, which UNK has long advertised and promoted. We know students can have impactful experiences online — without putting themselves or others at risk. Because of these benefits, we have requested the option be given to all UNK employees to work or teach online.