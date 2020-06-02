Local View: UNK adapting to changes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At the University of Nebraska-Kearney, we are among the institutions planning and responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and we understand the responsibility – and privilege – we have to continue to educate and support students and their families who are investing in higher learning. Now, more than ever, the University of Nebraska-Kearney is providing innovative ways to meet the needs of students across the world and advance our mission of research and creative activity, service and teaching.

We have focused on health and safety first while balancing the need for students and faculty to work individually and collectively to explore and learn, and keeping opportunities for interactions among students and their peers in innovative and technology-rich ways. As always, academic quality is in the forefront of our collective thinking as we innovate.

UNK’s student-focused approach causes us to consider, and proactively plan for, ways to provide the experience that students and their families have dreamed of and invested in – and expect – from a university. Flexibility and innovation are key – and our strength.