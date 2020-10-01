Local View: United, facing a pandemic

Through the help of those agencies, not only did families have access to food and diapers, but youth in our community who suddenly couldn’t visit a therapist, within weeks had access to telehealth counseling.

When children lost access to summer activities that keep them engaged and learning, it was United Way funded agencies that jumped in, as they have always done, to help with tutoring and literacy skills.

These were immediate fixes to crisis situations. But recovery and rebuilding will take time. If we don’t show up now, what might the shape of our community be in six months? A year?

Right now, we need to show up, too – as a community, for everyone in our community.

A gift to United Way and CHAD helps fund a critical network of nonprofits addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our community. When you give to the United Way Impact Fund, you support a network of services that together serve the entire community.

We know that a family facing homelessness is likely to need services beyond finding safe shelter. By supporting United Way, you support all the services a family needs to make it on their own — food, affordable housing, tutoring, mentoring, job training, child care, after-school programs and support for those with a chronic illness.

What I’m asking you to do is to figure out how to say yes to a United Way/CHAD campaign in your workplace. And if there isn’t a campaign in your workplace, please visit unitedwaylincoln.org to make an urgent gift. Because it takes all of us. Life is better when we live united. And I promise, you’ll feel better knowing you’ve helped a neighbor.

William J. Mueller is president of board of directors for the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. He lives in Lincoln.