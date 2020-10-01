Local View: United, facing a pandemic

This spring, when individuals from across our community started to feel the hard impacts of the fallout from the pandemic — reduced working hours, unemployment, isolation, reduced access to support — nonprofit organizations did what they do best. They showed up and offered help.
For a young mom and dad, suddenly both unemployed, scrambling to figure out how to provide food for their children, one nonprofit’s ability to pivot their services and continue to show up was a lifesaving matter.
Access to the weekly food and diaper distribution they offered met one of the most significant needs facing the family and helped them make it through a few desperate months. And that family wasn’t alone. That organization reported distributing food to more than 1,400 families since the start of the pandemic — a significant increase in their typical provision.
Right now, like many of our neighbors, the nonprofits in our community are facing astounding obstacles. Their services are needed now more than ever. As they work diligently to meet the increasing need, they are simultaneously facing the loss of fundraising revenue from missed events and increased costs to deliver the services to meet our community’s most basic needs.
Each year, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County and Combined Health Agency Drive raise funds to invest in the important work of over 60 charities focusing on the health, education and financial stability of everyone in our community.
Through the help of those agencies, not only did families have access to food and diapers, but youth in our community who suddenly couldn’t visit a therapist, within weeks had access to telehealth counseling.
When children lost access to summer activities that keep them engaged and learning, it was United Way funded agencies that jumped in, as they have always done, to help with tutoring and literacy skills.
These were immediate fixes to crisis situations. But recovery and rebuilding will take time. If we don’t show up now, what might the shape of our community be in six months? A year?
Right now, we need to show up, too – as a community, for everyone in our community.
A gift to United Way and CHAD helps fund a critical network of nonprofits addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our community. When you give to the United Way Impact Fund, you support a network of services that together serve the entire community.
We know that a family facing homelessness is likely to need services beyond finding safe shelter. By supporting United Way, you support all the services a family needs to make it on their own — food, affordable housing, tutoring, mentoring, job training, child care, after-school programs and support for those with a chronic illness.
What I’m asking you to do is to figure out how to say yes to a United Way/CHAD campaign in your workplace. And if there isn’t a campaign in your workplace, please visit unitedwaylincoln.org to make an urgent gift. Because it takes all of us. Life is better when we live united. And I promise, you’ll feel better knowing you’ve helped a neighbor.
William J. Mueller is president of board of directors for the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. He lives in Lincoln.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.