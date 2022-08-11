Local View: Unfair ballot initiative process takes power from people

1,216.

That number may seem arbitrary, but in Nebraska, it’s a direct reflection of how undemocratic some of our oldest legislative practices are. That number reflects the number of Douglas County voters it takes to have the same ability to qualify an issue for the ballot as a single voter in Arthur County.

How is this possible?

In Nebraska, for an initiative to be on the ballot, campaigns must collect signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state's 93 counties. This means that when it comes to influencing whether their respective counties will meet the signature threshold for certain measures, it takes significantly more voters in the most populous counties to match the power of one voter in the least populous.

This unconstitutional law is a direct violation of the 14th Amendment and has tipped the scales, suppressing the voices of thousands of voters on issues such as tax reform and marijuana legalization.

When it comes to elections and representation, the crux of the 14th Amendment is “one person, one vote.” By continuing the current practice, Nebraska’s officials are prioritizing geography over voices, with small population counties wielding more power in meeting the signature threshold.

Additionally, according to ACLU Nebraska, there are “extra burdens of cost and complexity that the county requirement puts on campaigns, [and] the requirement infringes on the First Amendment right to free political speech.” This means that campaigns that are backed by dark money or with large amounts of disposable income will be the only groups to change law. Further, grassroots organizations without the funds have an uphill battle if they want to put an issue before voters.

In the ongoing lawsuit between the state versus Christa Eggers and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has argued that the federally protected right to vote applies to electing candidates, not proposing ballot initiatives. While Nebraskans have long supported every voter’s right to petition our government, the state has taken the position that it’s OK if some of us have more say than others in determining what issues appear on the ballot.

Make no mistake: our elected officials are attempting to justify limiting the freedoms of every Nebraskan. The petition process is key to our democracy. Whether it be to add, change or repeal a law, this process allows Nebraskans of all parties to leverage power in our state and enact change.

Not only that, but they also risk prioritizing those with the financial means to run paid signature drives — making money a key to what laws get passed in Nebraska, rather than popular policies and the voice of the people.

The July deadline for ballot petitions has passed, meaning that another election cycle has gone with money and partisan interests taking precedent. But this isn’t the end. It is up to us to continue to call out undemocratic processes such as these and have them replaced with ones that will equal the playing field.

Nebraskans deserve better, and that starts with making sure that all of us have the same power to decide the issues we’ll vote on in November.