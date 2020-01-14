Local View: U.S., Iran on divergent paths
View Comments
Local View

Local View: U.S., Iran on divergent paths

{{featured_button_text}}

Several years ago, a colleague hosted a member of Iran’s legislature (the Majiis) in his office in Washington. I was invited, so I went. The Iranian official was cordial, guarded and politely gave the party line.

Our system afforded him the opportunity to travel, meet and speak. Perhaps he is still part of the government back home shouting: “Death to America! Death to America!”

His visit was a small window on an opaque, 40-year festering sore between the United States and a closed country. Last week, that sore broke wide open when our military struck and killed the top Iranian general in Iraq. The deaths of hundreds of Americans can be attributed to him. Under his command, additional attacks against us were imminent. Forty years ago, as a young person, this very general was a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard at the time of the student-led attack on our embassy in Tehran.

As Nebraskans go about their day, heading to work, taking care of their families, the dynamics with Iran seem disconnected from their daily lives. But we all know that we are in an increasingly interconnected world.

Like Americans, the Persian people have a deep sense of justice and national pride. They cherish their history and cultivate a sophisticated level of learning. The population is diverse and maintains a certain affinity for America and its values. The current broken relationship is a paradox — born out of Cold War politics, belligerent theocracy and Middle East enmity.

Many Americans of Iranian background flourish in our country and connect regularly with relatives back home. Many want peace, not humiliation and war. Many want Iran to join the international community of responsible nations. Most want to unleash the potential of Iran’s economy, isolated by an autocratic regime that has limited the country’s ability to prosper on the global stage.

Make no mistake: Despite these areas of natural affinity and accord, Iran is a dangerous foe. For a long time now, it has threatened America and the community of responsible nations. A few years back, the regime violently repressed a new political movement called the Green Movement. They continue to repress all political dissent. Religious minorities have limited rights. "Death to America" remains a popular rallying cry.

While we should always hold out hope for improved future relations, the mullahs in Tehran have other plans. Continued conflict with the United States and Israel serves as justification for Iran’s internal repression and for nefarious deeds throughout the region, including in its neighbor Iraq, which is on track to become an Iranian proxy state. The greatest threat Iran’s leaders pose is their persistent desire for a nuclear weapon.

Despite a brief lull in hostile rhetoric and action, the situation with Iran remains raw and dangerously tense with a possible miscalculation and unintended escalation always a possibility. We have already seen the potential for tragic error with Iran’s downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 that killed 176 people. America needs to be aware that Iran is likely to retaliate again with terrorism and assassination through its proxies.

While the conflict with Iran seems far away, the increasing threat of rough miniaturized weaponry in the hands of bad people brings the threat potentially very close to home. I don’t want a war with Iran. The president has stated the same. Harsh reality compels us to continue to clench a fist –– while holding out a hand –– to find the space for authentic relations, even if it starts with small steps.

An Iranian diplomat once told me, “We have more reasons to be natural allies than enemies.” In a necessary diplomatic dance, I responded, “It is sad that we have taken divergent paths.”

Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

 Gordon Winters

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Let's fight preemption of local control
Columnists

Commentary: Let's fight preemption of local control

Four years ago, the residents of Denton, Texas, took extraordinary action. In a state known for its ties to oil and gas production, Denton voters overwhelmingly passed a resolution banning the process for extracting natural gas known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," within city limits. Neighbors had been complaining about noise and toxic fumes from the nearby drilling sites for years. ...

Commentary: My classroom's latest equipment for school lockdowns — a poop bucket
Columnists

Commentary: My classroom's latest equipment for school lockdowns — a poop bucket

  • Updated

As my students return to class this week, the newest equipment needed for school lockdowns will be there to greet them. It was delivered to my 11th-grade Advanced Placement Language and Composition class in the fall during a lesson on how to construct a thesis. My juniors cheered its arrival and everyone jokingly asked for the right to try the "safety device" first. My public school classroom, ...

+10
Commentary: We can't afford another war
Columnists

Commentary: We can't afford another war

A war with Iran would cost the United States and the world dearly. Experts say a full-blown conflict could easily kill hundreds of thousands if not millions of people. Other costs are less obvious, but nonetheless devastating. You know those plans for a Green New Deal? Medicare for All? Free or affordable college? If we go to war with Iran, you can kiss it all goodbye. According to a recent ...

+10
Commentary: We're on the brink of another calamitous war
Columnists

Commentary: We're on the brink of another calamitous war

How did this current crisis all begin? A little history would help. For the United States and Iran, the seminal date was 1953. That was when the desire to dominate Iran's oil resources and its vital strategic position led the U.S. and Britain to overthrow an elected, democratic government. All the sordid details of this neo-colonial act of arrogance are laid out in public U.S. government ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News