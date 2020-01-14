Local View: U.S., Iran on divergent paths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many Americans of Iranian background flourish in our country and connect regularly with relatives back home. Many want peace, not humiliation and war. Many want Iran to join the international community of responsible nations. Most want to unleash the potential of Iran’s economy, isolated by an autocratic regime that has limited the country’s ability to prosper on the global stage.

Make no mistake: Despite these areas of natural affinity and accord, Iran is a dangerous foe. For a long time now, it has threatened America and the community of responsible nations. A few years back, the regime violently repressed a new political movement called the Green Movement. They continue to repress all political dissent. Religious minorities have limited rights. "Death to America" remains a popular rallying cry.

While we should always hold out hope for improved future relations, the mullahs in Tehran have other plans. Continued conflict with the United States and Israel serves as justification for Iran’s internal repression and for nefarious deeds throughout the region, including in its neighbor Iraq, which is on track to become an Iranian proxy state. The greatest threat Iran’s leaders pose is their persistent desire for a nuclear weapon.